Girls on the Run will Host 5k Event on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Drivers are asked to take caution Girls on the Run will celebrate 8 years of serving girls in Southwest Indiana by hosting its Dubois County Celebratory 5k event Saturday, April 30th at Jasper Middle School. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 5th grade. During the ten-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5k event. Participation in the 5k event Saturday, April 30th is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana. This celebratory inspirational 5K is a must-do in your early 5k season. Festivities are like none other. We anticipate more than 400 participants including program participants, their family and friends, and community members.

Registration cost is $20 and includes an event shirt while supplies last. The 5K Route will begin on the Jasper Middle School Track and utilize school grounds. Drivers, please take caution when traveling near Jasper Middle School and Jasper Elementary School during the times of 9:00 am-10:30 am Packet pick up and Race Day Registration will take place from 8:00-8:45 am at the Jasper Middle School Athletic Entrance. The event will begin at 9 am on April 30, 2022, at Jasper Middle School and early arrival is suggested. For more information about the event, how to register, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.gotrswin.org.