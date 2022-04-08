Heart of Jasper Announces Facade Grant Program Recipients

The City of Jasper FAÇADE GRANT PROGRAM in coordination with Heart of Jasper has selected the recipients of Round 2. Seven facade projects will be awarded matching funds up to $10,000 each upon completion of the work and adherence to the Facade Grant guidelines. All work must be completed in 2022.

The Facade Grant Program is intended to provide financial assistance for exterior building façade improvements in the Downtown and Riverfront Areas of Jasper, Indiana. The goal of the program is to stimulate retail growth and catalyze investment through enhanced aesthetics.

The seven winners are as follows:

601 Main Street (Former Sternberg Furniture Building) 529 Main Street (Jagged Edge, American Mercantile, Guaranteed Rate, and Regional Title Services) 714 Main Street (Former Stewart Hotel) 511 Newton Street (The Melted Bead and Creations by Kayla) 514 Jackson Street (Pub N Grub) 623 Main Street (Elements of Design) 301 Main Street (Forest Fresh, Voodoo Dolls Tattoo, Sun Station, Shear Cuts)

Round 3 of the Facade Grant Program will be announced later this year. Guidelines and criteria to apply can be found online at www.heartofjasper.org. Please reach out to Kate Schwenk at info@heartofjasper.org for more information.