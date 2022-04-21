Indiana Receives $200 Million from Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement

Attorney General Todd Rokita advanced Indiana’s battle to help Hoosiers stop smoking and decrease the incidence of youth smoking throughout the state by holding tobacco manufacturers accountable.

Last week Indiana received over $200 million from tobacco product manufacturers under the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

“Thousands of Hoosiers die each year from conditions caused by smoking,” said Attorney General Rokita. “My office is working hard to ensure our kids stay healthy and that they never go down the dangerous path of smoking.”

Under this agreement, the state will receive annual payments as long as the tobacco manufacturers continue selling cigarettes in Indiana. The agreement also forbids participating cigarette manufacturers from targeting youth, imposes restrictions on advertising and promotional activities, and product placement in media, branded merchandise, free product samples, and sponsorships.

The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement remains the largest civil settlement in U.S. history. The funds received by Indiana under the settlement agreement go to healthcare, prevention, and reduction of smoking.

Cigarettes cause cancer and other diseases, as the Surgeon General first concluded in its historic 1964 report. So, improving Hoosiers’ health remains a priority of the Attorney General, as it should for all elected officials.

For more information on quitting smoking, call Indiana’s Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QuitNow.