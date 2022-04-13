Indiana State Police focusing social media apps in Delphi murder Investigation

The Indiana State Police are focusing on a pair of social media apps in their investigation into the Delphi murders. Investigators yesterday said they want to hear from anyone who had contact with the ‘Anthony shots’ profile on the apps Yellow, or Yubo. No one is saying how the apps may be connected to Abby Williams and Libby German’s murders. An Indiana man connected to the ‘Anthony shots’ profile is in custody in Peru on child pornography charges. He has not been charged in the Delphi case.

