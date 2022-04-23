INDOT Announces Closure of State Road 62 in Perry County

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on State Road 62 IN PERRY COUNTY near St. Croix.

Beginning on or around Monday, April 25 contractors will close S.R. 62 about a half mile east of State Road 145 for a small structure replacement project. This project requires a full road closure to remove and replace the drainage structure over Sigler Creek. Work is expected to last for about a week depending upon weather conditions.

Throughout the operation, the road will be closed to through traffic. Local residents will have access up to the point of closure, but all others should use the official detour following I-64 and S.R. 37

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.