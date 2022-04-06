INDOT Electric Vehicle Implementation Plan

The Indiana Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Indiana Office of Energy Development (OED), announced today that it has issued a request for information (RFI) to inform the development of the state’s electric vehicle (EV) implementation plan.

Indiana will soon receive National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula funds to invest in electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s federally designated alternative fuel corridors. Indiana’s interstates have been designated as AFC’s and under the NEVI program must have infrastructure installed first. Corridor infrastructure must adhere to guidelines set by the USDOT/USDOT Joint Office for charger efficiency, location, and accessibility. The funding is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). INDOT is allocated approximately $14.7 million this year and expects to invest approximately $100 million for EV charging infrastructure over the next five years.

In addition to the NEVI funding, the BIL includes $2.5 billion in competitive grants available to eligible applicants, including state and local governments, and other groups for EV charging and alternative fuel infrastructure.

In preparation to deploy EV charging infrastructure through the NEVI funding, the state is developing a federally-required State EV Implementation Plan. RFI responses and the State EV Implementation Plan will guide the state’s NEVI funding deployment and evaluation of competitive grant opportunities.

INDOT will accept RFI questions until 5 p.m. ET on Monday, April 11, and will post questions and answers online by 5 p.m. ET on Friday, April 15. RFI responses are due by 5 p.m. ET on Friday, April 29. RFI questions and responses may be sent to EVchargingRFI@indot.in.gov.

INDOT and OED will offer additional public comment opportunities through in-person and online meetings during the plan development process. Details on meeting opportunities will be shared on the program webpage.

The state expects to submit the State EV Implementation Plan for federal review by August 1, 2022.