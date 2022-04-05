INDOT Will Begin Culvert Pipe Replacement April 7th

Beginning on or around Thursday, April 7, INDOT maintenance crews will begin the process to extract and replace a culvert pipe across S.R. 164 between Steinbottom Road and S.R. 545. This operation requires a full-width pavement cut to excavate and replace the pipe. Workers will then fill the pavement cut with gravel, which will be allowed to compact under traffic conditions before repaving at a later date.

The project is expected to take about one day depending on weather conditions. The road will close following the morning peak hours. Local residents will have access up to the point of closure but all through traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 231, S.R. 56, and S.R. 545.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews