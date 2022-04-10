Jane Ann Jochim, 66, of Ferdinand, passed away on Friday, April 8th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Jane was born September 25, 1955 in Huntingburg to Clements and Carol (Roos) Jochim. Jane was recently retired from St. Ferdinand Church where she served as Office Manager for 33 years. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Brett) Greulich of Ferdinand, and three grandchildren, Dylan Greulich of Ohio, Morgan, and Ethan Greulich both of Ferdinand.

Jane was preceded in death by both parents and a sister in infancy.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 13th at 10:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and Wednesday from 7-9:30 AM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.