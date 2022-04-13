Jasper Water Department to begin Hydrant Flushing Monday, April 18th

Beginning Monday, April 18th weather permitting the jasper municipal water dept. will begin the spring hydrant flushing and maintenance program. Flushing hours are from 730am until 3 pm Monday thru Friday.

The spring hydrant flushing will last for several weeks until all city hydrants have been flushed. If you should have any questions, please call the jasper municipal water dept at 482-5252

Company officials say the water will be safe to drink, however, customers should use their own discretion if doing laundry during this time as clothes may become discolored. Should anyone experience cloudy or colored water, they are asked to run the cold water tap until it clears. And again any questions or people wanting more information contact the jasper water dept at 482-5252