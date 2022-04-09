Jasper’s Downtown Chowdown returns

Anyone with an appetite get ready for this Wednesday, April 13 for the Downtown Chowdown starting at 4 p.m.

There will be 13 vendors ranging throughout all the food groups as well as live music. There will be seating available in the shelter houses and plaza, but feel free to bring your own chairs and blankets to enjoy the live music. Parking will be available in the Cultural Center parking lot.

Mobile Food Truck Vendors: ▪ Acropolis (Evansville, IN) Greek food ▪ Ben’s Soft Pretzels (Owensboro, KY) Soft pretzels ▪ Bert’s Quality Provisions (New Albany, IN) Slow smoked meat ▪ Fistful of Tacos (New Albany, IN) Tacos ▪ Kona Ice (Evansville, IN) Shaved Ice ▪ Kool Shack (Henderson, KY) Ice-cream ▪ Madi’s Main Squeeze (Jasper, IN) Unique Drinks ▪ Oink, Inc. (Jasper, IN) BBQ ▪ Sati Babi (Terre Haute, IN) Philippine food ▪ Taqueria El Llano (Jasper, IN) Mexican food ▪ Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee (Evansville, IN) Coffee and cold beverages ▪ Tri R Tips (Owensboro, KY) Hawaiian style BBQ ▪ Wood Capital Pizza (Jasper, IN) Pizza.

Live music Sponsored by Smithville Fiber: ▪ Jed Guillaume.

Mark your calendars for the next three Downtown Chowdowns on May 11 , September 14 and October 12. Also, be sure to follow along on theDowntown Chowdown Facebook page!