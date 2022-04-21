Jo Ann Hunter, age 84, of Huntingburg, Indiana, formerly of Stanley, North Carolina, passed away at 6:17 a.m., on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Timbers of Jasper.

She was born June 17, 1937, in Gaston County, North Carolina, to Rubin and Lorine (Carpenter) Lowe; and married Jerry L. Hunter on March 6, 1956, in York, South Carolina. She worked as a campground manager while living in North Carolina and as an apartment manager in California. Jo Ann was a wonderful Christian lady, devoted to telling anyone she met about the love of Jesus. She was a member of the Jasper First Baptist Church, where she loved being a part of the Seniors Sunday School Class. Besides being a devoted prayer warrior, she also spent time sending greeting cards to sick and grieving members and encouragement notes to those who needed uplifting. Jo Ann loved spending many hours each day crocheting beautiful afghans, prayer shawls, lap blankets, and baby blankets for the Pregnancy Center. She also made hats and gloves for the Christmas shoebox organization; and would give others beautiful white crosses as Bible bookmarkers. Jo Ann had such a loving heart and was very special to many people. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry L. Hunter, Sr., who passed away on January 3, 2008; and two brothers, J.R. Lowe and Bob Lowe.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry (Judith) Hunter, Jr. of Stoughton, Wisconsin, and Roger (Melanie) Hunter of Huntingburg, Ind.; one sister, Mildred “Teenie” Smith of York, South Carolina; and one grandson, Logan Hunter.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held next month at 3:00 p.m., on May 22, 2022, at the Jasper First Baptist Church in Jasper, Indiana. Burial will take place the following day at 10:00 a.m., at Mayo Cemetery near Duff, Indiana.

Friends may call for visitation at the Jasper First Baptist Church from 1:00-3:00 p.m., on May 22, 2022, the day of the service. All visitation will be held at the church. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jasper First Baptist Church.