Joe Steinkamp Appointed to Superior Ag Board of Directors; Tim Mueller Retires

Superior Ag announced today the appointment of Joe Steinkamp to its Board of Directors. His appointment was announced to members at the Superior Ag Annual Meeting on

April 7, 2022, in Chrisney, Ind. Steinkamp will serve a three-year term on the board, representing Vanderburgh and Warrick counties in District 4.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe Steinkamp to the Superior Ag Board of Directors,” said Barry Day, Superior Ag President and CEO. “His diverse experience and strong leadership will be an incredible asset to Superior Ag and its member-shareholders.”

Steinkamp produces white corn, soybeans, and soybean seed in Evansville, Ind., in partnership with his cousins and daughter. He is a graduate of Purdue University with a B.S. in Ag Economics. Steinkamp most recently served as a national director for the American Soybean Alliance, serving on the Governing Committee

(Leadership), and the Indiana Soybean Alliance. He received a Cream of the Crop Award in 2019 and has been a Featured Farmer in the Glass Barn at the Indiana State Fair. He is also a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where he has served on many committees.

“I’m very excited to become a director of one the most dynamic and progressive cooperatives in Indiana,” JoeSteinkamp expressed. “My goal is to work with the other directors in guiding Superior Ag forward, both financially and agriculturally, and to serve the farmer members’ best interests. I really appreciate my neighbors giving me the opportunity to serve in this leadership position.”

Superior Ag also announced at the annual meeting that sitting District 4 director, Tim Mueller, retired from the board following a combined 30 years of dedicated service to Superior Ag and Warrick County Co-Op Boards.

“I’d like to thank Tim Mueller for his many years of service to the Superior Ag Board and farmers across our

service area,” Day added. “His leadership on the Board and guidance as an adviser to the executive

management team have been invaluable.”

“I have very much enjoyed my time serving on the Superior Ag and Warrick County Co-Op Boards,” shared Tim Mueller, retiring District 4 Director. “We were the first farming cooperative in the state of Indiana to form from the partnership of four county cooperatives, so that was something very special for us to be able to do. These guys have been great and I’m going to miss them, but I know Joe will do a wonderful job.”

The Superior Ag Board of Directors is made up of local, agricultural businessmen, who are recognized for their industry expertise, as well as economic and community development skills. Responsibilities of the Board of Directors’ mission is to establish & maintain legal compliance, safeguard the interest of members, provide operating requirements, measure & control performance, and create & abide by policy and procedures.

These directors represent the members of Superior Ag, which is comprised of 10 elected directors representing different geographical districts throughout the cooperative’s trade territory. To learn more about the Superior Ag Board of Directors, visit SuperiorAg.com.