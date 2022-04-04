Joey Tempel Joins HHCU as Vice President of Agri-Business Lending

Joey Tempel has joined the HHCU team as vice president of agri-business lending. He will serve the growing needs of farmers in southern Indiana, focusing on Spencer and Perry counties, as well as agriculture in nearby counties in northern Kentucky.

Tempel, a Tennyson resident and graduate of Heritage Hills High School, attended Purdue University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness Management. He will be based at the Spencer CountyService Center, 419 North Main St., in Chrisney.

Married to Leah and the father of two preschoolers, Tempel was previously an agronomy sales specialist at Superior Agriculture, and prior to that, he was an agriculture lender at Farm Credit Mid-America. That background makes him ideally suited to provide for the lending and other financial needs of family farmers and agriculturalists.

“I do have experience in most facets of production agriculture,” Tempel said. He also has first-hand knowledge about the challenges of agriculture because he is a farmer himself: “We currently raise cattle and sheep on our family farm.”

A member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Tempel has previously served on the Spencer County 4-H Association. He enjoys all outdoor activities, agriculture, and spending family time with his wife and young children – both of whom are under the age of three.

“I have already enjoyed working with and helping the members of HHCU,” Tempel said. “I am excited to be working with the most talented team of Ag/Finance experts in Southern Indiana. HHCU helps its members, many of whom are farmers, and their families prosper.”

“Joey has experience beyond his years in serving the financial needs of Hoosier and Kentucky farmers,” said Steve Hawkins, Senior Vice President Commercial Services. “We are so glad to have Joey on the team. Members in the agricultural industry have already seen the value he brings to their credit union with his hands-on approach to service and lending.”

Tempel can be reached by emailing him at joey.tempel@hoosierhills.com or by phone at 800.865.2612 Ext. 120.