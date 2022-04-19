John M. Elliott, 90, of Dale passed away Friday, April 15that his home in Dale. John was born on April 10, 1932, in Dale to Merlyn and Katheryn (Everard) Elliott. He married Inez Renteria on November 29, 1953, in El Paso, TX.

John retired from the Post Office, Jasper. He was a member of St. Joseph Parish. After retirement, John worked at the recycle centers in Chrisney and Dale. He also worked at Lincoln State Park.

Surviving are his wife, Inez Elliott, five sons, Gerry Elliott of Colorado, Marty Elliott of Dale, Manuel Elliott of Santee, California, John and Louis Elliott both of Dale. Eight grandchildren, Fourteen great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. One sister, Ethel (Joe) Schaeffer of Evansville, and one brother, Jerry Elliott of Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by four sisters, VerleeBoerste, Kate Heil, Martha Cook, and Mary Philipps.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Friday, April 22 in St. Joseph Church , Dale. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 8:00 AM until the mass time. Military graveside rites will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.