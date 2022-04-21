Joseph D. Theile, age 78, of Columbus, Indiana passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home.

He was born in Louisville, KY on March 9, 1944, the son of Louis F. and Veronica Basch Theile. He married Diane Schultz April 29, 1967, in Schnellville, IN; she preceded him in death September 30, 1997.

He was a former Cummins Engine Company employee and retired from Bartholomew County School Corporation after several years in the maintenance department. He was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.

He is survived by his sons, Timothy A., David L., and Jared J. Theile all of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a sister, Mary Jo Merkley.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph D. Theile will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, IN, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Myers-Reed Chapel on 25th Street in Columbus, Indiana, and on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, IN.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice of charities.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com