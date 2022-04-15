Kathy Weyer, 73, of Ferdinand, passed away, Monday, April 11th at IU Medical Center in Indianapolis. She was born April 1, 1949, to Linus and Sally Lechner of Jasper. Kathy attended Holy Family Grade School and graduated from the Academy of Immaculate Conception in 1967.

On May 31, 1969, she married Fred Weyer in Holy Family Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 52 years; sons, Brian (Leisa) Weyer and Nathan Weyer all of Ferdinand; daughter, Janifer (Jeff) Hornaday of Rushville; grandchildren, Makenzie, Bryson, Brennan, Izzie, Dalton, and Dylan; siblings, Junie and Mark Lechner and Debbie Williams of Tulsa, OK., Cici Thomas of Dallas, TX., Kenny, Dennis, Jerry and Jeff Lechner of Jasper, Jane Heichelbech of Jasper and Steve Lechner of Ferdinand; many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, mother, and father-in-law, Olivia, and Ernie Weyer; sister and brother-in-law, Bev and Stan “Butter” Mehling.

Kathy was employed at Weyer Electric Inc. of Ferdinand, where she served as Office Manager for 51years. She was also president of Five Starr Inc. She was a past president of Ferdinand Jaycees; member and past president of the PSI-IOXA-XI Sorority; member and past president of the Patoka Valley Quilt Guild; member of the Sisters of Saint Benedict Economic Advisory Board, St. Benedict Women of the Rule, St. Ann’s Sodality, Christ the King Parish where she served as Eucharistic Minister and the Ferdinand Community Center. She was a Simon Brute Award Recipient.

Being a loving and generous person, she volunteered and gave her service and support to many civic and community organizations. She knew many people, and had many friends, especially her family.

Some of her enjoyments were; quilting, sewing, reading, flowers, frequent drives, and especially interacting with and helping others.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 19th in St. Ferdinand Church at 10:00 AM ET with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 3-8:00 PM ET and Tuesday from 7-9:30 AM ET at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of St. Benedict or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com