Patoka Lake is hosting a kayak lesson for beginners on Saturday, April 30 at 12:30 p.m. at the Patoka Lake Nature Center. The talk will cover the basics of operating a kayak, what gear is needed, and the best places to paddle on the lake. Several different styles of kayaks and paddles will be available to try.

The event is open to kayakers age 12 and older. The cost is $5 per person. All equipment including life jackets will be provided. Advance registration is required.

The entrance fee of $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents or $9 for out-of-state visitors applies. To register, or for more information regarding this program or other interpretive events please call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.

Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.