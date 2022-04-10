Kenneth L. Schitter, age 92, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:54 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana surrounded by family.

Kenneth was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 4, 1929, to Sylvester and Leona (Eckert) Schitter. He married Mary Catherine Stenftenagel on October 17, 1953, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a graduate of Ireland High School.

He served in the Korean War.

Kenneth retired as a custodian and maintenance employee from the Jasper Postal Service. He was also a lifelong farmer.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Ireland Sportsman Club, the Jasper Outdoor Recreation Center, The Holy Name Society, The American Legion Post #493, and the VFW Post #673.

He enjoyed fishing, playing cinch and sheephead. He took great pride in his garden. He was an avid IU basketball fan and loved the Indianapolis Colts and the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Catherine Schitter, Jasper, IN, four daughters; Kathy (Leonard) Heeke, Jasper, IN, Carma (Mike) Pfau, Jasper, IN, Jacque (Jerry) Peters, Evansville, IN, Donna Rose Schitter, Jasper, IN, four sons; Tim (Rebecca) Scheeter, Jasper, IN, Daniel “Dickie” (Sandy) Schitter, Jasper, IN, Robert “Bob” (Jeanne) Schitter, Ireland, IN, Ted Scheeter and companion Maria James, Jasper, IN, 11 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and one brother; Davis (Janet) Schitter.

Preceding him in death besides his parents, are two brothers; Levienes and Melvin Schitter. A Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth L. Schitter will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. The American Legion Post #493 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Right to Life or to St. Joseph Catholic Church.