Kenneth W. Smith, age 73, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:26 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Kenny was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on October 12, 1948, to Cecil and Bernita (Braunecker) Smith. He married Donna Lehr on October 24, 1970, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a United States Army Veteran, who served during the Vietnam War.

He worked at Hoosier Desk and then as a lumber grader for Forest Products until retirement.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the Indianapolis American Legion Post #777.

He was an avid softball player and enjoyed spending time at the Jasper Riverwalk, squirrel hunting, watching sports, especially St. Louis Cardinal baseball, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Donna Smith, Jasper, IN, three children, Kim (Bruce) Smith, Jasper, IN, Jody (Jennifer) Smith, Petersburg, IN, Brett (Ambria) Smith, Jasper, IN, 11 grandchildren, Trent Smith, Travis, Smith, Laci Smith, Logan Smith, Austin Smith, Kaleb Smith, Colton Smith, Breanna Smith, Whitley Everitt, Ty Hickey, and Mallory Hickey, three great-grandchildren, Adelyn, Case, and Ryker, one sister, Barb Ernst, Jasper, IN, and two brothers, Cecil Jr. (Sue Dean) Smith, Arizona, and Joe (Sara) Smith, Seymour, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents, a half-sister, Janice Eckstein, two half-brothers, Robert Smith, and Russell Braunecker, and one brother-in-law, Levanis Ernst.

A funeral service for Kenneth W. Smith will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Fr. Andrew Thomas will officiate and the V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

