Kimball Electronics’ Earth Day Nature Photography Contest Winners Announced

Kimball Electronics Gives (KEG), the employee giving circle of Kimball Electronics, announced the winners of its second annual Nature Photography Contest during a virtual awards ceremony in conjunction with other company Earth Day 2022 activities.

The contest was open to Kimball Electronics employees and the general public. Submissions included original photos taken by people in the U.S., India, Poland, Mexico, and China.

Twenty-five percent of the money raised in the contest, which included four general categories, is being donated to Blue Ring, Inc., on ocean conservation organization based in Chicago. The remaining 75% will be donated to various charities during KEG’s Fall Granting Event. In the past four years, the giving circle has donated $33,000 to worthy causes in Dubois County and in other communities where employees work remotely. An estimated $1,300 was raised during the overall contest this year.

Judges for the contest were professional photographers Alex Rose, of Chicago, and Krista Schinagl Hall, of Jasper.

Rose is Senior Editor for Ocean Geographic Magazine; Grand Prize winner of the National Wildlife Federation’s 2020 National Wildlife Photo Contest; Explorers Club Fellow; and Founder, Blue Ring, Inc.

Hall is a photojournalist (two-time runner-up Indiana News Photographer of the Year); Documentary filmmaker; and Creator of Unscripted Films and Photos in Jasper.

“We continue to be impressed with the quality of the photos submitted from around the world, ” says KEG’s Scott Saalman. “What remains unique about this fundraiser was not only does it help raise money for worthy causes, but it also focuses on the environment. Every day, worldwide, Kimball Electronics and our people strive to live up our company purpose of Creating Quality for Life for our communities through our positive societal and environmental impacts.”

Here are the contest winners for each category:

Age 5-11

Honorable Mention: Wiktor Kozinski; Ellington Flamion; Ellington Flamion

Third place: Coco Gao

Second place (a tie): Liam Cooper and Bryant Cooper

First place: Ava Gehlhausen

Age 12-14

Honorable Mention: Kali Chambers

Third Place: Kali Chambers

Second Place: Eli Clark

First Place: Eli Clark

Age 15-18

Honorable Mention: Sara Tribbie

Third Place: Jackson Clark

Second Place: Jackson Clark

First Place: Danika Kiefer

Adult (Non-Kimball Employee)

Honorable Mention: Barbara Keusch; Richard Sager; Jeremy Ross; Cristina Prusz; Kristy Collins

Fifth Place: James Patterson

Fourth Place: Richard Sager

Third Place: Kristy Collins

Second Place: James Patterson

First Place: Jay Hamlin

Kimball Electronics Employee

Honorable Mention: Tomasz Ławniczak; Natasha Ambrose; Bartosz Klarkowski; Bartosz Klarkowski; Muhammed Hasil

Fifth Place: Nicholas Claridge

Fourth Place: Hans Xiong

Third Place (a tie): Susy Shi; Hans Xiong

Second Place: Lance Lucas

First Place: Angelo Pacumio

Kimball Electronics Employees’ Choice Awards (Kimball Electronics employees in the U.S. donated money to vote on their favorite coworkers’ photos):

Fifth Place (a tie): Agnieszka Hyjek; Lance Lucas

Fourth Place: Hans Xiong

Third Place: Hans Xiong

Second Place: Lance Lucas

First Place: Lance Lucas