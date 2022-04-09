Krista Knies joins Heartland Cardiology staff

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is pleased to announce the addition of Family Nurse Practitioner Krista Knies to the staff at Heartland Cardiology.

Knies received her bachelor of science degree in nursing at Indiana University School of Nursing in Bloomington, and her master of science in family nurse practitioner at Ball State University School of Nursing in Muncie. Knies is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is also a certified cardiac device specialist. She most recently worked as a senior clinical specialist for Medtronic, Inc. in Indianapolis and Evansville.

To schedule an appointment at Heartland Cardiology, please call 812-482-5656.