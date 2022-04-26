Larry Buschon met with RTC Communications about Broadband Expansion

Congressman Larry Bucshon met with leaders at RTC Communications last week. Bucshon heard an update on RTC’s efforts to expand broadband in the rural community. RTC fiber internet is now available to all residents of Daviess County and Bucshon says RTC communications is leading the effort to expand rural broadband…

Bucshon says the need for fast, reliable, internet is apparent and that lawmakers know the importance of the need for broadband in rural areas…

RTC Communications is currently working on several projects. Stay tuned for updates on the latest in local broadband.