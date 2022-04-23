Local Providers Awarded Grants Through Third Round of Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program

Rural broadband projects in Senate District 48 will receive a total of $8,741,622.79 to improve broadband connectivity through the third round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, said State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper).

Created with support from the General Assembly, the Next Level Broadband Grant Program is the largest single state investment in broadband. In total, rounds one, two and three of the program have awarded $268 million for broadband infrastructure for more than 74,800 homes and commercial locations. When combined with private and local investment, over $580 million has been leveraged since 2018. Projects will have been completed in 83 of Indiana’s 92 counties through the three rounds of the awards.

In Senate District 48, the following providers were awarded grants:

Echo Wireless

Echo Wireless received a grant to expand broadband access to serve 943 households and 21 businesses in Knox County.

Mainstream Fiber Network

Mainstream Fiber Network received three grants to expand broadband access to 219 households and 48 businesses in Dubois, Gibson and Pike counties.

Orange County REMC

Orange County REMC received three grants to expand broadband access to 498 households and 153 businesses in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Lawrence, Martin, Orange and Pike counties.

Perry-Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative

Perry-Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative received a grant to expand broadband access to 23 households and 19 businesses in Dubois, Pike and Warrick counties.

Spectrum Mid-America

Spectrum Mid-America received four grants to expand broadband access to 399 households and nine businesses in Gibson, Pike, Warrick and Spencer counties.

This third round of funding will provide broadband infrastructure to more than 52,900 homes and commercial locations in 80 counties.

In addition, the 35 telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives contributed more than $239 million in matching funds, resulting in more than $429 million in total investments for broadband in the third round.

The program allows broadband service providers and utility cooperatives to apply for up to $5 million to expand service to unserved or underserved areas if they provide at least a 20% match.

