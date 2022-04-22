Loogootee Mayor talks New Fountain

If you have made the drive-through Loogootee recently you may have noticed the brand new fountain on the square. Loogootee mayor Noel Hardy tells us about the long process on getting the fountain delivered and says it shouldn’t be much longer before the fountain is fully functional.

The new fountain replaces a decades-old fountain and mayor noel hardy hopes the new fountain will be around a long time as well.

to see the new marble fountain on the square just take a drive-thru downtown Loogootee.