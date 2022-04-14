Lucille M. Garland, age 100, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Lucille was born in Birdseye, Indiana, on November 10, 1921, to Homer and Elsie (Eckert) Cummins. She married Vernis “Copper” Garland in 1938, and he preceded her in death on October 18, 1980.

She was a homemaker and worked at various local restaurants, and her and her husband were co-owners of the Birdseye General Store.

She was a past member of the Birdseye Eastern Star and a past member of the Birdseye Christian Church.

She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, cooking, and visiting with her family.

Surviving are two sons, Ron (Betty) Garland, Jasper, IN, Larry “Joe” (Alice) Garland, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Bryant Garland, Karen (Steve) Krusing, Mike (Holly) Garland, and Ann MacArthur, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death is one daughter, Rhonda Garland, one granddaughter, Amanda Rees, and two brothers, Elwood and Grover Cummins.

A funeral service for Lucille M. Garland will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in the Birdseye Christian Church on State Road 145 in Birdseye, Indiana, with burial to follow in the Birdseye Cemetery. Pastor Al Madden will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Birdseye Christian Church, Northwood Retirement Community, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.