Man arrested for theft from Walmart

Officers with the Jasper Police department arrested a man for shoplifting Friday night. Around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to Walmart on the city’s northside in reference to a male subject concealing items and under-ringing merchandise. Following an investigation, officers determined Jaime Menjivar Pacheco had attempted to leave the store with unpaid merchandise. He was arrested on charges of theft and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

