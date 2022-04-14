Melba A. Hanselman, age 88, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:05 a.m., on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born September 23, 1933, to Walter and Lillian (Tevault) Katter. Melba graduated from Holland High School. She worked at the Holland Dairy, General Electric in Tell City, and for 44 years at Kimball Electronics. She was a member of Augustana United Church of Christ in Holland. Melba enjoyed volunteering for the Dubois County Relay for Life and Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure; flower gardening; and caring for children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hanselman, who died on December 14, 1995; her parents; two brothers, Don Katter and Glenn Katter; and two sisters who died in early childhood.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Hanselman of Huntingburg, Ind.; her son and daughter-in-law, Terry (Glenna) Hanselman of Dubois, Ind.; two grandchildren, Nate (Sierra) Priddy and Josh Priddy; and two great-grandchildren, Milo and Theo Priddy.

Funeral services for Melba A. Hanselman will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Debbie Roe will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00-8:00 p.m., on Thursday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dubois County Humane Society or American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com