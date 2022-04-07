Melvin J. Betz, age 73, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Melvin was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on May 12, 1948, to Othmar and Alberta (Verkamp) Betz. He married Cecilia Sherman on November 18, 1978, in St. Henry Catholic Church in St. Henry, Indiana.

He was a 1966 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School. Melvin served in the Army National Guard from 1966-1972. He was the owner and manager of Betz Brothers Building Supply for 35 years.

Melvin was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church, the St. Anthony American Legion #493, Builder’s Association of Dubois County, where he served on the Board of Directors, Schnellville Volunteer Fire Department, Celestine Volunteer Fire Department, Celestine Community Club, Celestine Park, Schnellville Conservation Club, Good Shepherd of the Hills Knights of Columbus, and a lifetime member of the Betzville Park. Melvin also made Cursillo #54.

Melvin was a lifelong volunteer of many community organizations. He also enjoyed gardening, spending time outdoors, fishing, hunting, attending NASCAR races, and spending time with family and friends. Melvin was known to be very sociable and inspirational.

Surviving are his wife, Cecilia Betz, Celestine, IN, three children, Jason (Laura) Betz, Celestine, IN, Stephanie Buening, Huntingburg, IN, Alison (Matthew) Lindauer, Holland, IN, six grandchildren, Brooke Buening, Zoey Buening, Lisa Lindauer, Abram Betz, Lee Lindauer, Jacob Betz, 11 siblings, Luanna (Kenny) Wessel, Mariah Hill, IN, Edwin (Judy) Betz, Celestine, IN, Bob (Arlene) Betz, Schnellville, IN, Vic (Connie) Betz, Celestine, IN, Patty Burke, Celestine, IN, Janie (John) Kempf, St. Anthony, IN, Sylvia (Ray) Kern, Mariah Hill, IN, JoAnn (Kurt) Voelkel, Ireland, IN, Franny (Steve) Brosmer, Jasper, IN, Hilbert (Janice) Betz, Celestine, IN, Kathy (Greg) Knust, Schnellville, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is one brother, John G. Betz, one brother-in-law, Herbert Burke, and one niece, Annette Truax.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Melvin Betz will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #493 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish, Celestine Volunteer Fire Department, Celestine Community Club, Celestine Park, or to a favorite charity.

