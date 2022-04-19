Monte Cassino pilgrimages will be held in May

Saint Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine have been scheduled for the Sundays in May.

The pilgrimages begin with an opening hymn and a short sermon, followed by a rosary procession. The service ends with the Litany of the Blessed Virgin and a hymn. Speakers and topics for the pilgrimages are:

May 1: Br. Kolbe Wolniakowski, OSB, topic to be announced.

May 8: Fr. Meinrad Brune, OSB, on “Mary’s Immaculate Conception Without Original Sin Gives Us Reason to Hope Again”

May 15: Fr. Thomas Gricoski, OSB, on “Mary, Seat of Wisdom”

May 22: Fr. Lorenzo Penalosa, OSB, on “Mary, Salus Populi Romani (Health of the Roman People)”

May 29: Br. Michael Reyes, OSB, on “Holy Mary, Pray for Us.”

Services begin at 2 p.m. Central Time. The public is invited. Monte Cassino Shrine is located one mile east of the Archabbey on State Highway 62 in St. Meinrad, IN.

For more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at 812-357-6501 or call 812-357-6611 on the day of the event.