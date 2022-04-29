Names Released in Deadly Spencer County Crash

Shortly after 5:00 AM CST yesterday morning, a Honda SUV driven by 61 year old Phillip Everett Brown Jr of Indianapolis was traveling eastbound on SR66 near Old Lamar Hwy in Spencer County. For unknown reasons the Honda drove off of the roadway, overcorrected and traveled left of center into the path of 27 year old Ronald Wayne Harper a Spencer County Deputy driving westbound. The vehicles collided in the westbound lane.

Phillip Everett Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputy Harper was transported to an Owensboro Hospital for treatment and then flown to a Louisville Hospital for further treatment. The deputy’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this crash.