National Travel & Tourism Week May 1st-7th

Visit Indiana Week is May 1-7, in conjunction with National Travel & Tourism Week. This week aims to educate the public about the importance and impact of travel and tourism. The Office of Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC), Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Indiana Foodways Alliance (IFA) are inviting people to explore the state. All week during Visit Indiana Week, visitors will be eligible for prizes when they check in using the Indiana State Nature Passport. At the end of the week, one person will win the grand prize, a 2022 State Parks Pass, a $50 gift card for camping, and a subscription to Outdoor Indiana magazine. Visitors who donate to the DNR Foundation throughout the month will also earn a free check-in.

Culinary Trails Passport: I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream!

Indiana is home to incredible frozen treats, from monster sundaes to an array of bountiful flavors. And throughout the month of May, anyone who checks in via the I Scream for Ice Cream Trail™ is eligible to win a gift card from one of the trail stops courtesy of Indiana Foodways Alliance.

For more information on the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport or Indiana State Nature Passport, go to VisitIndiana.com/Explore . To follow Visit Indiana on social media: Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.