Nineteen Year Old Corydon Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

, 2022: A Nineteen-year-old Corydon woman was killed in a tragic single-vehicle crash evening.

Around 7:30 evening, Harrison County dispatched emergency responders to a single-vehicle crash on State Road 135 near Greene Street and Catherine Street in Palmyra, Indiana. Indiana State Police Trooper Nathan Newton was one of the first to arrive and investigated along with units from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Indiana State Police and Jeffersonville City Police crash reconstruction team.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a maroon 2003 Honda Accord, driven by nineteen-year-old Samantha Ann Riley, of Corydon was northbound on State Road 135 in Palmyra. The Accord went left of center and then over-corrected, swerving back into the northbound lane, sliding sideways and off the roadway. The car then went up an embankment, striking mailboxes, and the steps and railing to a house. The Accord then went airborne before striking a tree on the driver’s side.

The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders and investigators remained on the scene well into the evening.

This crash is still under investigation. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police were assisted by units from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County EMS, the Palmyra Fire Department, the Ramsey Fire Department, and the Harrison County Coroner.