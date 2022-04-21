Pat Godwin Coming to the Historic Astra Theatre on Saturday, May 7

Pat Godwin, one of the most clever songwriters and quick-witted live comedians in the business, coming to the historic Astra Theatre on Saturday, May 7

Comedian and singer/songwriter Pat Godwin is set to bring his high-speed, low drag act that is constantly changing and evolving to the Astra Theatre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Doors for this performance will open at 6:30 p.m EST. with an opening act starting their routine at 7:30 pm EST and Godwin taking the stage at 8:30 p.m EST.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $20.

Godwin is a clever and prolific comedy songwriter who is completely in the moment on stage, while weaving in and out of original songs, improvised material, and bits. He worked for 6 years as a part of The Morning Zoo at WMMR in Philadelphia, was a frequent guest and contributor to both Howard Stern’s radio and TV shows, and got major airplay on terrestrial and satellite radio with his album, Under The Bed, which contained the hits, Gangsta Folk, Gone Bad, and First Date. Godwin appeared on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and is currently a full-time member of the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show. Paddy G., (as he is commonly called) won this year’s top prize in The International Songwriting Competition in the Comedy/Novelty category.

In addition to sharing in the laughter brought on by Pat Godwin, make plans and purchase tickets to attend more of the announced 2022 Next Act, Inc. shows including the band Goodbye June on Wednesday, May 18, the long-awaited performance by musician Will Hoge on Saturday, June 18, and the return of the Annual Rock Lotto on Saturday, July 9. Tickets and information on upcoming shows can be found at www.AstraTheater.com.