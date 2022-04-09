PIER Group wins regional award

Jasper-based PIER Group- Partners In Education & Research- announced that Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, has named the group the 2022 Central Region Partner of the Year.

The accolade recognizes partners for their outstanding performance and accomplishments and was presented at an awards ceremony during the Aruba Atmosphere conference held March 28 through April 1st in Las Vegas.

“It is a true honor to be named the Aruba 2022 Central Region Partner of the Year,” said Chad Williams, PIER Group President. “This award is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of the entire PIER Group team and our strong partnership with Aruba to deliver first-in-class technology solutions to Research & Education institutions across the country.”

PIER Group formed in early 2018 as the result of a group’s passion for the research & education industry. With an average of 25 years of experience serving the R&E community, the PIER Group team is passionate about research and education and works hard every day to continue delivering the best possible technology for the best possible value to customers.