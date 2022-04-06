Police-Involved Shooting After Double Murder Suspect takes Hostage

The Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg are investigating a police-involved shooting after the suspect allegedly murdered two people, led police on a pursuit, and later kidnapped a woman at gunpoint.

Around 10 Monday morning, authorities learned of a double murder at a New Albany gas station located at Beechwood and Grant Line Roads.

Officers with the New Albany Police Department, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, and ISP responded to the scene.

When officers observed the suspect driving a maroon SUV, they pursued the suspect to Charlestown Road just north of I-265. The suspect then stopped his car in a business parking lot, fled on foot, and entered a local restaurant.

Once inside the restaurant, the suspect allegedly took a woman hostage at gunpoint and forced her into a silver SUV in a back parking lot. As officers inundated the area, the hostage fell from the vehicle, and the suspect then attempted to run over officers. Responding police officers from the New Albany Police Department and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department then shot and subdued the suspect. The suspect and the kidnapping victim were transported to University Hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating the kidnapping and police-involved shooting at the Charlestown Road scene. The double-murder is being investigated by detectives with the New Albany Police Department.

As of this news release, no names have been released. This news release will be updated as information becomes available.