Vincennes University invites potential students and their families to experience a snapshot of life at VU during PreVU Days on Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23.

The Office of Admissions is hosting this free event with activities starting at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center, 20 Red Skelton Blvd., on the Vincennes Campus at 9 a.m. ET.

Students and their families will have the opportunity to explore what it is like to be a Trailblazer and learn about VU’s more than 180 degrees and programs. They will also meet with current students, tour the 200-plus acre Vincennes Campus, connect with Admissions counselors, and dine at Tecumseh Dining Center.

To register for PreVU days, visit vinu.edu/prevu. For more information, email vuadmit@vinu.edu or call 812.888.4313.