Richard E. Kocher, age 73, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Rich was born on February 10, 1949, to Robert and Agnes (Ruppel) Kocher. He married Barbara Sue “Barb” Dewig on October 7, 1972, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in the city in Evansville, Indiana. She preceded him in death on December 4, 2014.

Rich was a graduate of Vincennes Catholic High School and then received his Associate’s Degree from ITT Tech.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

He retired from Kimball Electronics where he had been an electronics technician for over 30 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper and volunteered at Good Samaritan Nursing Center. He enjoyed spending time bowling in Huntingburg, playing cards at the Habig Center, and spending time at the Huntingburg Senior Center. He also loved watching his grandsons compete in track and cross country meets.

Surviving are three children, Mike Kocher, Jasper, IN, Debbie Schnell, Jasper, IN, and Allen Kocher, Denver, CO, two grandsons, Nathan and Brandon Schnell, and three brothers, George (Sharon) Kocher, Kansas City, MO, Urban (Marlene) Kocher, Cincinnati, OH, and John (Phyllis) Kocher, Lawrenceville, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his wife and parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard E. Kocher will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on Tuesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, or to a favorite charity.

