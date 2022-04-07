Richard E. Mendel, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Sunday evening (April 3rd, 2022), at Harrison Springs Health Campus in Corydon, Indiana.

Richard was born in Ireland, Indiana, on July, 2 1939, to Jerome and Marie (Neuhoff) Mendel. He married Deborah A. Kunz on October 26, 1961, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on November 2, 2020.

He was the 1957 class valedictorian of Ireland High School. He served in the United States Army Reserves.

Richard began his career at Kimball in the sample shop. He then moved into the engineering department and ended his career as sales manager in hospitality. He retired after 38 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. Richard was an avid baseball and basketball fan. He described himself as an outdoorsman with a particular passion for fishing.

Surviving are one daughter; Cheri (Randy) Corley, Floyds Knobs, IN, three sons; Brian (Denise) Mendel, Nampa, ID, Scott (Jori) Mendel, Crested Butte, CO and Roger (Jennifer) Mendel, Medina, MN, nine grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren, one sister; Mary Peters, and one brother; Ronnie Mendel.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, are one sister; Karen Mehringer, and one brother; Kenny Mendel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard E. Mendel will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday, April 13th.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, or to a favorite charity.

