Robert Daniel Morrow, age 72, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home after a long courageous battle with cancer.

He was born June 10, 1949, in Allons, Tennessee, to Lonzo and Lorene (Winingham) Morrow; and married Rita Kay Frye on February 10, 1973, in Celina, Tennessee. Bob worked as a machine operator at Kimball and as utility superintendent for the Town of Birdseye. He was a member of the Allons General Baptist Church in Tennessee and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Lonzo Morrow; sister-in-law, Susan Frye; brother-in-law, John Lisby; and great-nephew, Dakota Probus.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rita Kay Morrow of Birdseye, Ind.; two sons, Robert (Prudence) Morrow of Indianapolis, Ind. and Stephen (Audrey) Morrow of Ireland, Ind.; and six grandchildren, Rylee, Rhegann, Jocelynn, Penelope, Caleb, and Jacob. In addition, he is survived by two sisters, Susie Hensley and Maxine Lisby; one brother, Carl Morrow; two sisters-in-law, Phillis Frye and Barbara Morrow; and his beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Robert Morrow will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with a burial to follow at Birdseye Cemetery in Birdseye. Pastor Marc Grimes will officiate at the service. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-7:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 21st. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com