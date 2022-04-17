Rosemary “Rosie” Bartley, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Rosie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 4, 1941, to Herbert and Clementine (Gogel) Seger. She married Gerald Bartley on January 14, 1960, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. He preceded her in death on May 13, 2018.

Rosie was a 1959 Jasper High School graduate.

Rosie worked alongside her husband in their family business, “Bartley and Company.” She retired from Superior Ag in Huntingburg. She was a loving wife and mother.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.

She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters; Denise (Frank) Merkley, St. Anthony, IN, Debbie (Jeff) Hagemeyer, Stendal, IN, one son; Kenny (Marian) Bartley, St. Anthony, IN, one brother; Mike (Ruth) Seger, Paoli, IN, 10 grandchildren; Jason Hoffman, Nick Merkley, Landon Hoffman, Lauren Freed, Nathan Merkley, Lindsay Allen, Leigha Arnold, Katie Wilson, Jessica Bartley, and Natalie Bartley, 17 great-grandchildren; Raegan Baker, Lawson Hoffman, Claire Merkley, Cadence Merkley, Kaylee Merkley, Leland Hoffman, Sophia Allen, Ethan Arnold, Charlotte Freed, Anza Rose Wilson, Sawyer Hoffman, Millie Mae Allen, Lynley Hoffman, Benjamin Merkley, Remi Hoffman, Thomas Wilson, and Olivia Freed.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, is one sister; Margaret Fleck.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary “Rosie” Bartley will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial at St. Ferdinand Cemetery in Ferdinand, IN.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Tuesday, April, 19, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be to Precious Blood Catholic Church, The Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com