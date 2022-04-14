Scott Anderson Exhibition at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center

Jasper Community Arts is pleased to present the work of Hartford City, Indiana artist Scott Anderson for the months of April and May at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Mr. Anderson was born in Lubbock Texas in 1959. He received his BFA from Texas Tech University in 1982 and his MFA from West Virginia University in 1993.

Both degrees had an emphasis on painting. He is currently a Professor at Ball State University teaching undergraduate and graduate levels of Painting and Drawing.

In 2010 Scott was awarded the 2010-2011 College of Fine Arts Dean’s Creative Arts Award also in 1998 and 2001 nominated and listed in Who’s Who Among Americas

Teachers and in 1998 Scott was nominated for the Dean’s Teaching Award in the College of Fine Arts at Ball State University..

Anderson’s solo exhibition will be on display from April 7th through May 23rd, 2022. First Thursday Reception and Gallery Talk from Scott Anderson will take place on Thursday, April 7th from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Food will be catered by The Mill House Restaurant and a cash bar will be provided by The Gaslight Pizza and Grill. The event is free and open to the public.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Sunday from noon to 3:00 pm. School groups, clubs, and students are

welcome. Admission is free. Donations appreciated.