Scott J. Beier, age 36 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:57 pm on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Scott was born in Jasper, Indiana on March 19, 1986, to Charlie and Lisa (Brescher) Beier.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, and a member of the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175.

He enjoyed rabbit hunting, fishing, riding his bicycle, watching the Pittsburg Steelers and the St. Louis Cardinals, visiting with the neighbors, especially his neighbor Lorraine, and attending the Night to Shine Event. He could put a smile on anyone’s face and never knew a stranger.

Surviving is his father, Charlie Beier, Jasper, his mother Lisa Brescher-Masters (Robert), Winslow, one sister, Jennifer Poteet (Daniel), Petersburg, grandmother, Delphina Beier, Jasper, and two nieces, Brynlee and Ava Poteet.

Preceding him in death was his maternal grandparents, Allen and Aline Brescher, and his fraternal grandfather, Carl Beier, and one cousin, Kurt Kraus.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Scott J. Beier will be held at 10 am on Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from noon until 4 pm on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9 am until the 10 am Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

