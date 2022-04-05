The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have their monthly Second Saturday Basement Book Sale on Saturday, April 9, from 10 am to 1 pm. The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the northside doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

April 3rd through the 9th is National Library Week. The Friends will have several fiction and nonfiction books on the feature table about libraries or bookstores. Special daily activities are being planned by the librarians for this special week. April is also when gardeners start planning landscaping and vegetable gardens. Several books will be displayed for all those with a green thumb!

An extremely large selection of Westerns have been donated for those readers fond of that genre. It seems like every book written by Louis L’Amour will be available for purchase. There will be very nice bird and wildlife identification books and hunting volumes. Several newly donated books, both fiction and nonfiction, still remain after the Town Wide Yard Sale. The children’s and young adult areas have a wide selection of books to choose from. We also have a variety of puzzles, DVDs, audiobooks, and even some LPs and 45s for purchase. As always, if looking for a specific author or genre, be sure to ask one of the Friends for assistance in locating the books.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; children’s books, puzzles, and books on the Collectibles/Special table are variously priced.

Donations of gently-used books and puzzles are always welcomed. The Friends cannot take encyclopedias, textbooks, and/or outdated informational books. A donation bin is located in the library near the door to the basement.

Keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on our Facebook page. Several postings are made each month about available items. Consider becoming a Friend for $10 per year. Membership pamphlets are available at each sale and at the library’s main desk. All monies made from the sales are used for library programming and materials.