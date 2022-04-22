Senate District 39 receive nearly $8.5 million to improve roads

Communities in Senate District 39 will receive nearly $8.5 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Eric Bassler (R-Washington).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

In Senate District 39, the following communities received grants:

Bicknell received $648,036.66;

Bloomfield received $224,250.70;

Daviess County received $1 million;

Knox County received $1 million.

Lyons received $112,612.50;

Martin County received $189,238.50;

Odon received $223,184.25;

Washington received $362,890.05.

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.

The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in July of 2022.