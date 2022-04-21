Sister Norma Fultz of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 10:27 a.m. on April 20, 2022, at the monastery.

Sister Norma Joyce Fultz was born on January 23, 1932, in Bloomington, IN, the only child of Ray L. and Helen M. (Myers) Fultz. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1960 from St. Charles Borromeo Parish and made her monastic vows in 1962 as Sister Mary Raymond.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her cousins, Mr. and Mrs. Dan Fultz, and her religious family.

Sister Norma earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education (with minors in English, Library) and Master’s degrees in Instructional Systems and Library Science (with a minor in English)from Indiana University; studied at Creighton University, St. Benedict College, and Purdue University; and earned a Master’s degree in Theology from St. Michael’s University and a Master’s degree in English from Ball State University.

She taught at Academy Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand and Mater Dei High School in Evansville; served as Librarian at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale (where she was also an instructor) and at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. After caring for her ailing mother, she served as a part-time secretary and assistant administrator at Marian Heights Academy; as a chauffeur, archives assistant, and secretary to Hispanic Ministries at Monastery Immaculate Conception; as Archivist and Librarian for the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy; and as assistant to the President of the Federation of St. Gertrude. She most recently served in the Prayer Ministry in Hildegard Health Center.

Public visitation will be held in the Marian Parlor at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Friday, April 22from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.and 6:00 to 6:45 p.m., and in the monastery church on Saturday, April 23from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. A vigil will be held in the monastery church on Friday, April 22at 7:00 p.m.The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23in the monastery church followed by burial in the monastery cemetery. Vigil and funeral will be live-streamed at funeral.thedome.org.Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.