It’s 22 years in prison for a southern Indiana man in a child molestation case. A Gibson County judge yesterday sentenced 36-year-old Patrick Smithhart to over two decades behind bars. He pleaded guilty to molesting a boy for two years. Smithhart will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life once he gets out of prison.

