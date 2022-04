St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg will be hosting a Lenten Dinner 5-7 pm it will be Dine In or Carry Out and Cash Only

Menu:

2 bean/cheese pupusas or fish sandwich, slaw, dessert, drink/ $7.00

(want to order extra pupusas $2 per pupusa)

Kid-friendly option-Uncrustable, slaw, dessert, drink/ $5.00

Stations of the Cross -Lead by the Youth Group 6:30 pm- Youth Witness Talk following around 7 pm.