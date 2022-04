Tell city pretzels will host their ribbon cutting and grand opening today. The grand opening is happening from 10-5 on Friday with a Ribbon Cutting set for 11 am Grand opening will also continue from 10-2 on Saturday. They will also have tours of the facility scheduled for 10 am, 12 pm, and 1 pm on Friday and 10a, 11a, and 12p on Saturday. Tell city pretzels is located at 402 Jackson st in jasper.

