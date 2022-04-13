The Jasper city hall, street dept., and all utilities offices Closed Good Friday

The Jasper city hall, street dept., and all utilities administrative offices will be closed on Friday, April 15th for good Friday. The jasper st dept and resource recovery site will also be closed on Saturday, April 16th.

Trash, cardboard, and magazine recycling normally collected on Friday April 15th will be collected on Thurs April 14th. Trash and recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on a regular schedule. They ask for you to please place trash and recycling at the curb by 7 am.