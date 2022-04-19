Thomas L. Blessinger, age 68, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 11:44 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Tom was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on March 22, 1954, to Leander and Betty (Vonderheide) Blessinger.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Surviving are his aunt, Marge (Jerry) Kuebler, Jasper, IN, and several cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas L. Blessinger will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana.

